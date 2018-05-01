Tap into a Lone Star State of Mind at Grapevine’s 34th Annual Main Street Fest, May 18, 19, and 20

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Tap into a Lone Star State of Mind at Grapevine’s 34th Annual Main Street Fest – A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, May 18, 19 and 20. The 34th Annual Main Street Fest coincides with American Craft Beer Week.

Buy your tickets now for the Craft Brew Experience in the Craft Brew Garden, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort. Choose eight 3-ounce tastings from 75 craft brews produced by 36 breweries across the U.S, served in a Belgian-style tasting glass. Nine special, limited-release craft brews will be offered by select breweries. Tickets for the Craft Brew Experience are $15 in advance or $18 at the festival and do not include festival admission.

Savor the flavors of Texas at the Lone Star State of Mind Pavilion featuring Texas-produced craft brews, wine, pralines, seasonings, honey, barbecue sauces, craft soda, jerky and more.

Do a little boot scootin’ at the Audi Grapevine Main Stage, the Town Square Gazebo Stage and the Palace Theatre stage. For the full entertainment lineup, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/ MainStreetFest

See Mango and Dango’s all new highly-skilled circus show. Hit a high note this year at the 5th Annual DFW ICON vocal competition, produced by JG Entertainment. Visit KidZone, featuring SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and more. Experience the Carnival rides and games.

Festival food fans, make your plans now to tempt your taste buds. Enjoy favorites such as corn dogs, tur key legs, Cajun treats and nachos. Taste the funnel cakes, mini donuts, cotton candy, handmade toffee, candy coated apples, root beer floats, ice cream, snow cones and more.