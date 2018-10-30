Under-the-Radar BBQ in Fort Worth

By Laurie James, Culinary Blogger, Visit Fort Worth

In Fort Worth, we love our barbecue, no doubt. Here are some under-the-radar BBQ joints you should know.

BAILEY’S BBQ, 826 Taylor St.

Bailey’s BBQ is that tiny red building on Taylor Street that you may have passed on your way to or from downtown. There’s usually a line out front on weekdays, and this is one of those places where you have to get there early if you want the brisket. For three decades, this family-owned, family-run restaurant has served up consistently good ‘cue to a variety of people who live near or work in downtown Fort Worth.

BULL FROG GRILL, 6700 Azle Ave.

The Bull Frog Grill offers the classic barbecue menu (ham, turkey, ribs, chopped meat sandwiches, brisket, sausage and chicken) along with a variety of burgers and a few salads. Oh, and then there’s the elusive, delicious brisket taco! The location near Lake Worth Marina Park and the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge make it attractive for grab and go sandwiches and picnic meals.

KIP’Z BBQ, 1509 Evans Ave.

The giant baked potato, loaded with brisket, cheese, and beef and pork sausage, is a thing of beauty. Kip’z also offers soul food-style daily specials and brontosaurus-sized pork ribs along with the standard ‘cue selections.

LADY AND THE PIT, 2220 Handley Dr.

There’s a lot to love about Lady and the Pit, which set up shop on Meadowbrook Ave. last year, in a neighborhood that doesn’t have a lot of other non-fast food options. Natasha Smith (the Lady) works a little down-home magic and even offers a few Blue Zones®-friendly dishes that don’t sacrifice taste.

MAMA E’S B-B-Q AND HOME COOKING, 818 E. Rosedale St.

Mama E’s BBQ and Home Cooking is probably the best known on our list of under-the-radar places. Ernestine Edmonds was the original female pit master. She somehow manages to smoke the meat, make a rotating variety of soul food classics along with all the sides and the desserts, and spread a little love and a little Gospel through her workday.